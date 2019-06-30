Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Orthodox Cathedral
8598 Verree Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Orthodox Cathedral
8598 Verree Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Helen Lackatos Obituary
Helen (Francus) Lackatos of Langhorne, formerly of Bristol, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Allentown, Pa. She was 96.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Lackatos, she is survived by her children, Steven (wife, Kelly), Barbara (late husband, Jack), as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends, Daria, and Andy Yencha.

Helen was born and raised in Johnstown, Pa. She was a strong-willed and independent woman, who served her country proudly as a WAVES World War II Navy veteran. She also worked as a Welfare Office case manager for the State of Pennsylvania for 18 years.

Helen was a devoted parishioner and served in many clubs and organizations over the years at her parish.

Services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Stephen Orthodox Cathedral, 8598 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19115. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Please make donations in her name to St. Stephen's Orthodox Cathedral.

To share your fondest memories of Helen, please visit the web site listed below.

John F. Givnish Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019
