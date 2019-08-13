Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Helen Louise Robold Obituary
Helen Louise Robold of Southampton, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was 84.

Helen was born in Philadelphia to Helen (Dalphon) and Bert Mackie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard R., her children, Richard W., Theresa E. McSpadden (Michael), James E., Edward R., and Christopher (Janeice), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Mary C. Glass.

Helen's family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.

Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019
