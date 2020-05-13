|
|
Helen M. Birster died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home in Levittown. She was 96.
Born in Ashland, Mrs. Birster has been a resident of Lower Bucks County for the past 68 years and was a faithful and active member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown.
She was a happy homemaker who enjoyed baking and cooking. She also loved traveling and a good game of Scrabble.
Beloved wife of the late George, Mrs. Birster is the loving mother of Virginia Fairweather (Ronald), Kay Bourke (Terry) and Susan Hudson (Myron).
She is the devoted grandmother of Scott (Heather), Mark, and Benjamin Fairweather; Melissa Bushey (Tim); Zeke and Lily Hudson, and Robin and Ben Bourke; and the proud great grandmother of Gavin, Cole, Bryce and Charlie Rose.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Birster's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020