Helen M. Boyle of Hatboro died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Bridges at Warwick in Jamison. She was 83.
Helen was the beloved wife for 59 years to the late William J. Boyle.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Helen M. LaVelle Buchholz, and the mother of the late Timothy C. Boyle Sr.
Helen was a resident of Holland for over 40 years before recently moving to Hatboro. She was a former communicant of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Holland and in her leisure time she enjoyed quality times spent with her family and friends. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know her.
She is survived by her son, Michael P. Boyle and his wife, Elaine, of Hatboro; her two grandchildren, Briana and her fiancé, Anthony, and Timothy and his wife, Samantha; her great grandchildren, Noah and Wesley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's name may be made to a charity of a donor's choice.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019