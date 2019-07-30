|
Helen M. Feeney Faherty of Southampton, Pa. died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. at her home at the age of 97.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Stinson Feeney.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Faherty Sr. for more than 52 years. She also was preceded in death by her daughters, Helena Faherty and Marylee Davis.
Helen was a graduate of Yeadon High School (Philadelphia). She was the bookkeeper of Faherty Shoes well into her 90s.
She spent many years as a volunteer at St. John Bosco Parish until 1967, when the family moved to Southampton, Pa. Helen then became an active communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish.
Helen most enjoyed gathering her family around the kitchen table to share a meal of her making, laughing over age-old family stories and the antics of her current offspring.
Helen had a deep love of nature and was an avid plant collector.
Helen is survived by her loving children, Elizabeth Rodd (Edward), Shaun Marie Cooper (the late Wayne), Bartholomew H. Faherty (Caroline), Edward J. Faherty Jr. (Susanne Ryan), and her son-in-law, Lytton Davis. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren with more on the way.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Ottsville, PA 18942.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please send contributions in Helen Faherty's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia PA 19178-1352 or online at https://give.chop.edu/page/content/give.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 30, 2019