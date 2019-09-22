Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
Helen Ford
Helen M. Ford passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 84.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Mrs. Ford had been a resident of Levittown for 52 years.

She served her community as a Cub Scout leader. Mrs. Ford enjoyed pottery and painting. She also loved going to Atlantic City and playing scratch off lottery tickets.

Mrs. Ford was the loving mother of Thomas Groff and the late Michele Jones.

She was the beloved wife for 52 years to Charles P., and the devoted mother of Charlene Amey (Scott), Dorothy A. Ford, and Charles P. Ford Jr. Mrs. Ford will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Michael Zettick, Keith Clever Jr., Zachary Charles Ford, Shawn Heisler, Keith Heisler, and Shannon Jones, many great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019
