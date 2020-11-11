1/
Helen M. Wharton
Helen M. (Harris) Wharton of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was 98.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Bensalem for the last 84 years.

Helen was a true homemaker. She always maintained a beautiful home, whether it was cooking, gardening or hosting family gatherings, Helen's home was always immaculate and welcoming.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, William Wharton, and will be sadly missed by her two loving daughters, Virginia A. Clifford and Diane M. Wachstetter (Joe). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Renee, Stephen and Suzanne (Orlando), and four great grandchildren, Grace, Zachary, Ashley and Logan.

Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Evelyn Simpson and Adalaide Harris.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can made to Cornwells United Methodist Church at the above address.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cornwells United Methodist Church
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Cornwells United Methodist Church
