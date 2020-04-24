|
Helen Marie Dierolf passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Crestview Center in Langhorne. She was 100.
Born in Bristol, Helen was a longtime Bucks County resident. She was a graduate of Peekskill High School and Peekskill Business College in New York, where she earned her associate's degree in Business Administration.
Family, friends and the community were very important to Helen. In her early years, she was employed as a secretary with her husband, William, in their family owned accounting business. Later, she was proud to be a crossing guard for 20 years with the Bristol Township School District.
An obituary cannot possibly hold 100 years of accomplishments, hobbies and interests, but here are a few highlights. Helen was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bristol. She was a member of the Oxford Valley Senior Citizens and the Middletown Senior Citizens, where she enjoyed playing bingo and making friends. When her children were young, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Helen was a member of a large card playing club where she would pass the time away playing pinochle with her friends at each other's homes.
Helen also enjoyed reading extensively and doing word searches. She was a true lover of animals, especially dogs, like her longtime furry companion, Tippy.
While residing at Crestview Center, Helen enjoyed playing bingo, attending church services and making crafts. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family that attended from all over the United States.
The beloved wife of the late William E. Bourne and the late Edwin Dierolf, she was the loving mother of David of Newport, N.C., Brian (Elizabeth) of Bensalem, and Richard Bourne of Mantua, N.J. She was the proud grandmother of Marc Bourne of Bensalem, and sister of Elmer Fischer of Lebanon, Conn., Charles Fischer of Nescopeck, Pa., and the late Harry Fischer of Knoxville, Tenn. and George Fischer of Ormond Beach, Fla. She had many, many extended family members that she cherished.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview for caring for Helen.
Interment will be held privately graveside at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to healthcare workers or first responder charities that are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
