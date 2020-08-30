Helen Marie Simms passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was 60.Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was raised in Vineland, N.J. and Yardley, Pa.Helen Marie majored in Education at Slippery Rock University. She spent most of her career in medical systems training.Helen Marie enjoyed cooking and was an enthusiastic and creative baker. She was talented in needlework, specifically cross-stitching and quilting.Helen Marie is survived by her life partner, Todd Sanford of Morrisville, Pa., her parents, Lynne and Robert J. Simms of Sunset Beach, N.C., her sisters, Amy Simms (Roderick Maclean) of Rio Verde, Chile, Kathleen Sanford (Mark) of Yardley, and Patricia Goldfield (Mitchell) of Voorhees, N.J. She was a devoted aunt to several nieces and nephews: Kirsten and Cory Sanford, Max, Madelyn, Mary Lauren and Matthew Goldfield, Craig Jr. and Kara Sanford, and Jennifer Duval and Sabrina Mize.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center.A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Private services will be held at noon BY INVITATION ONLY.J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,Morrisville