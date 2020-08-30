1/1
Helen Marie Simms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie Simms passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was 60.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was raised in Vineland, N.J. and Yardley, Pa.

Helen Marie majored in Education at Slippery Rock University. She spent most of her career in medical systems training.

Helen Marie enjoyed cooking and was an enthusiastic and creative baker. She was talented in needlework, specifically cross-stitching and quilting.

Helen Marie is survived by her life partner, Todd Sanford of Morrisville, Pa., her parents, Lynne and Robert J. Simms of Sunset Beach, N.C., her sisters, Amy Simms (Roderick Maclean) of Rio Verde, Chile, Kathleen Sanford (Mark) of Yardley, and Patricia Goldfield (Mitchell) of Voorhees, N.J. She was a devoted aunt to several nieces and nephews: Kirsten and Cory Sanford, Max, Madelyn, Mary Lauren and Matthew Goldfield, Craig Jr. and Kara Sanford, and Jennifer Duval and Sabrina Mize.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center.

A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Private services will be held at noon BY INVITATION ONLY.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved