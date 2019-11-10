|
Helen Marnien passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her daughter Cecilia's home in Morrisville, Pa., surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Hinkle, she was a Bristol Borough resident for 47 years and had resided in Morrisville for the past four years.
Mrs. Marnien was employed as an Office Manager at Analytic Plastics for over 33 years. She volunteered thousands of hours over 20 years at the Lower Bucks Hospital.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Therese Nicholson and Frances Marnien, and her grandson, Daniel Nicholson.
Helen is survived by her loving children, Maryellen Kelly (Donald), Leo Marnien (Sharon), Cecilia Sarachilli, Vincent Marnien (Linda), and Anne-Marie Rozycki (Andrew). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Melonie (Wesley), Lauren (Scott), Michael, Matthew, Ryan (Meghan), Christopher, Paul, Devon, and Carina, her great-grandchildren, Max, Annelise, Duke, Toro, Scott, McKenzie, Patrick, Daniel, Courtney, Dylan and Ashley, along with her cousins, especially Renie, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her friend for over 50 years, Dolores Rogers.
The family would like to thank Carolyn, Doug and Janet from Heartland Hospice, for the compassionate care they gave to Helen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church at the address above or to The at .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019