|
|
Sister Helen Martin, GNSH (formerly Sister Anne Joseph), died April 20, 2020 in the 72nd year of her religious life. She was 90.
A teacher and librarian, Sister worked with people of all ages, from elementary school to College and beyond.
Sister Helen was an elementary school teacher for 19 years in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia. Her teaching duties ranged from grades one through eight.
In 1970 Sister Helen began her ministry in the field of library science, staffing the library and media center at Grey Nun Academy in Yardley, Pa. Returning to her native Ogdensburg in 1976 Sister served as a librarian at the Wadhams Seminary College Library and at the Canton Free Library until 1997.
Sister Helen held permanent teaching certificates in two states, complementing a BA in Social Sciences from D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y. and an MSLS from Villanova University, Pa.
Upon retirement to the Motherhouse in 1997, Sister Helen began to provide pastoral care services to the residents of D'Youville Manor, Sister also volunteered in the Archives Office of the Congregation.
Although Sister retired in 2011 she continued to provide intracommunity service, volunteering in the Motherhouse Library.
Preceded in death by her parents, a brother and three sisters, she is survived by nieces and nephews, in addition to her religious Congregation.
Due to recent events, a memorial service will be held for Sister Helen Martin at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd.
Levittown, Pa 19055
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020