Helen (Salanik) Meszaros of Bensalem peacefully joined her heavenly family, including her loving husband of 52 years, Michael, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 97.
She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine DiIlio of Seminole, Fla. and Joyce Novella of Bensalem; two grandchildren, Paul DiIlio of Oldsmar, Fla. and Andrea Smith of Seminole, Fla.; her great grandson, Daniel Smith of Clifton Heights, Pa.; her sister, Mary Beno-Pastuszek; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael Salanik, Anna Boychak, and Katharine Patz, and her niece, Frances Boychak.
Born in Doyestown, Pa. and raised in farming communities, she retired from France Packaging Company in 1988 to care for her ill husband and elderly mother. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church.
Only her closest family and friends knew of her wonderful sense of humor. Known for her excellent gardening skills, with both flowers and vegetables, she was constantly sought after by family, friends and neighbors for advice, which she readily shared along with seeds and cuttings ready for planting. Her daughters thought of her as the original recycler, as everything broken was repaired or repurposed.
Helen would want everyone to be safe so there will be no funeral services. Please honor her with a prayer.
Memorial contributions can be made to her favorite charities: PA s, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020