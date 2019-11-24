|
Helen P. (Perkins) VanSant of Cornwells Heights, Pa. passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.
Born in Cornwells Heights and a lifelong resident, Helen was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1942, and a graduate of West Chester University with a degree in Education.
She was employed as a Teacher with the Bensalem School District and retired in 1978 after 30+ years of service.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel and enjoyed her trips to Ocean City, N.J. and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late Elmer B. VanSant, and sister of the late Marguerite Hentschel.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted son, Dale B. VanSant and his wife, Nancy, her grandchild, Bruce VanSant, and two great grandchildren, Brayden and Nolan.
Her funeral service and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Women's Humane Society, 3889 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019