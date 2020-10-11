Helen P. Young of Edgely passed on to be with the Lord at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was 87.Helen was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Bristol. She graduated from Bristol High and continued to the Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia, and Bucks County Community College in Newtown.Helen attended the First Presbyterian Church in Levittown, where she sang in the church choir, and worked with the youth group.She is survived by one daughter, Robin E. Young of Edgely; and one sister, Elaine Wolfinger (and husband) of North Carolina. She also is survived by two nieces and a nephew. She will be deeply missed.Services will be held privately.Molden Funeral Chapel,Bristol