1/1
Helen P. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen P. Young of Edgely passed on to be with the Lord at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was 87.

Helen was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Bristol. She graduated from Bristol High and continued to the Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia, and Bucks County Community College in Newtown.

Helen attended the First Presbyterian Church in Levittown, where she sang in the church choir, and worked with the youth group.

She is survived by one daughter, Robin E. Young of Edgely; and one sister, Elaine Wolfinger (and husband) of North Carolina. She also is survived by two nieces and a nephew. She will be deeply missed.

Services will be held privately.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molden Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved