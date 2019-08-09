|
Helen "Tink" (Dutton) Panzano of Fairless Hills, Pa., peacefully passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was 77.
Tink was born in her family's Croydon, Pa., home on April 11, 1942, to the late Rita (Burke) and Michael Dutton. Born to a large family, she was the fourth of eight children.
While others may have called her "Tink", she was affectionately known as Nana to her grandchildren. Any time spent with them was always her favorite time. Every summer in the backyard and beautiful pool produced countless memories for all to cherish. While she always made sure her grand and great-grandchildren knew just how much she loved and cherished them, a little extra love was expressed through her famous brownies. The holidays were always special, especially with Nana's tacos she would make just for the kids.
When her first grandchild was born, Tink started working at the Mobil in Fairless Hills. She wanted this job mainly to help her children with back to school items for her grandbabies. Each new school year, she would take them out for new backpacks and lunchboxes. She would also spend her hard-earned money taking them to Sesame Place.
She truly was the matriarch of a wonderful family. We will ensure her legacy continues and strive to make her proud.
Helen was the loving, devoted wife of 54 years to the late Richard D. Panzano. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Kimberlee Ann Panzano; her cherished grandson, Austin Christie; and her siblings, Dorothy Sullivan and Michael Dutton.
Left to miss her more than she ever could have imagined are her children, daughter (and best friend!), Mary Panzano (Richie), Danielle Baughn (Steven), and Gregory Panzano (Michelle); her siblings, Margaret Wilson (Dave), Rita Mathias, John Dutton (Betty Ann), Robert (Amanda), and Beatrice Sullivan; her in-laws, Fred and Loretta (Panzano) Gosner; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her family, she will also be missed by her dear friends, Rose B., Pat S., Dot B., Karen W. and Glenda P. She wants these friends to remember the laughter (there was always a ton!) and RAISE A GLASS.
Helen's family would like to genuinely thank the team at Jefferson Health Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care and support given.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Tink has requested donations be made to Mary's Cupboard, 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054, because no child should ever go to bed hungry.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019