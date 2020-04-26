|
|
Helen R. Hovick (Havick) of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 98.
Helen was born Feb. 4, 1922 in Edwardsville, Pa. Wife of the late Steven Havick, she will be sadly missed by her children, Terri Hovick of Bristol, Maryellen Garabedian (Richard) of Montgomery Village, Md., and Steven Hovick of East Greenville, Pa. She was the loving grandmother to Laura and Richard Garabedian, and is also survived by her nephew, nieces, and their families.
Mrs. Hovick was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Bristol, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Women of the Moose Chapter 763.
Helen was an optimist and a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She enjoyed nature, being outdoors, and traveling with her family. She took great comfort in her faith and will be fondly missed by everyone who knew her, including her dear friends at Legacy Gardens.
Helen will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa. in a private ceremony.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020