Helen R. Lane of Trevose, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brookdale Northampton. She was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Helen was the beloved wife for 59 years to Donald Lane, and the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Kuhn Bazer.
Helen was a social butterfly who loved spending time with friends, but she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren at home and in Ocean City, N.J. Helen will be greatly missed by everyone, but the love she had for her friends and family will live on eternally in the hearts and minds of those she loved so dearly.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Helen is survived by her loving and devoted children, Diane Howe and her husband, Robert, of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Kevin Lane and his wife, Susan, of Trevose, Pa. She is also survived by her five loving grandchildren, Britney (Brenden), Kyle, Matthew, Andrew, and John, and her sister, Rosemarie Mueller (the late Carl).
Helen's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until her memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 30, 2019