Mrs. Helen "Peg" Reilly, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Allegria at the Oaks of Bensalem, Pa.
Born Sept. 6, 1926 in Ashley, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Czabinska Kosak.
Peg was a 1945 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for over 15 years at G.N.C., Langhorne, Pa., and later volunteered at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Plains Township, Pa. for 12 years.
Peg enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing Scrabble, baking, and going to thrift stores.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil in 1977; sons, John in 2008, and Neil in 2006; brothers, Frank, Joseph, and Walter Kosak; sister, Eileen Kosak; and half-brother, Donald Vasquez.
She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Reilly of Levittown, Pa. and Patricia Reilly of Bristol, Pa.; grandchildren, Colleen Rackafellow and her husband, Trent, Christopher Kuty and his wife, Casey, Sean Kuty and his wife, Rachael, Erin Cheeseman and her husband, John, and Neil Reilly; great grandchildren, Isabel, Lincoln, and Franklin Rockafellow, and Jackson and Emma Cheeseman; half-brother, Edward Vasquez; and many nieces and nephews that were very dear to her.
Peg's family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Allegria at the Oaks of Bensalem for their care and kindness for Mom.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 North Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday morning. Interment will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Sugar Notch, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor #17, Chicago, IL 60601, or The Salvation Army, 17 South Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 24, 2019