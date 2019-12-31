|
|
Helen T. Booth of Churchville, passed away December 30, 2019. She was 51.
Helen was a mentor in the Leadership Development Program at Johnson & Johnson during her time with the company. She was also a devoted mother who loved watching her boys play sports and was involved in the Mothers' Guild at their school, Holy Ghost Preparatory. She especially enjoyed her time in LBI taking morning walks on the beach, perusing
garage sales and going for bike rides. She spent cherished time with family there by paddle boarding, boating and catching big flounder. Helen embraced life and took pleasure in laughing, dancing and acting goofy with family and friends.
She is the beloved wife of Brian D. Devoted mother of Eric & Sean. Cherished daughter of Walter and Gina Misiag. Loving sister of Jolanta (Robert) Scassera &
Richard (Joanne) Misiag. Dearest daughter-in-law of Milton "Bud" & Ellyn Booth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to offer
condolences to her family 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 3 and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro. 11:00 a.m., December 4 Funeral Mass to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to The Rena Rowan Breast Center at the Perelman Center of Penn Medicine.
To share a memory of Helen, please visit the funeral home's website listed below.
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home and Cremation Service,
Philadelphia
www.tjfluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019