Helen Wynne Stuart Amick, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ingleside King Farm in Rockville, Md.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Bruce Stuart and his wife, Roberta Wilson Stuart, and her only son, William Stuart Amick and his wife, Cheryl O'Connor Amick, and their children, Madelyn Shaw and Meredith Ellen Amick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick James Amick, and sister, Carolyn Jeanne Stuart.
Wynne was born in Leonia, N.J. on Oct. 3, 1940 and grew up in Manhasset, N.Y. with her brother Bob and their parents, John William Stuart and Helen Dorothy Stuart. She had fond memories of her childhood growing up with devoted parents who taught their children the importance of education and hard work while enjoying an active social life. Wynne's mom, in particular, loved to throw a party.
Upon graduating from Manhasset High School in 1959, Wynne headed off to Dickinson College, where her parents had met while both attending the college some 30 years earlier. Wynne took full advantage of the college experience, including traveling through Europe during a year studying in Switzerland, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with a French minor.
While considering how to apply this particular skill set in an employment context, Wynne took the National Security Agency (NSA) aptitude test on somewhat of a lark. Her shrewd puzzle-solving skills and intelligence combined with her French language acumen was a perfect match for the NSA. During her more than six years at the agency, she loved the challenges of her work, supporting the United States' interests around the globe and occasionally gaining top security clearance.
While she enjoyed the work, it was her encounter with a particular U.S. Army Intelligence Private, Pat Amick, that caught her attention and changed the course of her life. Wynne and Pat married in January 1969 and shortly afterward relocated to Hanover, N.H., where Pat completed his MBA at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and where her son William was born. From there Wynne, Pat, and William had the opportunity to live in Detroit, and then Chicago, before setting sail for Singapore, where they lived for a year. Upon their return to the U.S., they settled in Yardley, Pa., a short drive from her parents' farm in Lumberville, Pa., in the spring of 1977.
While in Yardley and later Washington Crossing, Pa., Wynne made a wide array of friends and greatly enjoyed raising her son, William. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the family in 1980 when Pat was involved in a serious train accident while commuting home from New York City. Wynne was by his side throughout a lengthy hospitalization and extended recovery, ensuring he received the care he needed and providing all the support possible. She redoubled her care for her husband as he underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1995 and then battled pancreatic cancer, which ultimately took his life in 2000.
Wynne continued to live in Washington Crossing for another 12 years before moving to Darnestown, Md. to be closer to her son and his family. Although her capacity to retain short-term memories faded, in many ways she was still the same Wynne: quick with a laugh, capable of answering Jeopardy questions correctly, and most importantly, sharing her steadfast love with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.
Wynne learned many values from her parents, including the importance of giving back to the community. She took this responsibility to heart and over the years worked with her brother to establish the J. William and Helen Stuart Foundation, where she focused on organizations to further access to the arts and education. She established many philanthropic relationships, including those with the Kimmel Center, The Curtis Institute of Music, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Darnestown Presbyterian Church, the Barnesville School, and most significantly, Dickinson College. She also maintained trustee positions at both the Kimmel Center (2005-2015) and Dickinson College (2002-2016 and Emeritus thereafter), which she enjoyed greatly. Beyond these formal relationships, Wynne regularly extended her generosity, including supporting the education of her extended family. Through her kindness and compassion, Wynne made a real and lasting impact on those around her. May we all follow her example and find ways to give back to our communities.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a small private memorial service will be held at the Darnestown Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Wynne's beloved alma matter, Dickinson College, at our.dickinson.edu/gift,
and the Kimmel Center at kimmelcenter.org/donation
.
Hilton Funeral Home,
Barnesville, Md.www.hiltonfh.com