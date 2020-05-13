|
Helena Kulak passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 80.
Born in Altoona, Pa., daughter of the late Raffaele and Mary(nee Campanaro) Delmonte, she was a graduate of Altoona High School, Class of 1959 and has been a Levittown resident for the past 56 years.
Mrs. Kulak was a hairdresser and was also employed at Simon & Schuster in Bristol.
Wife of the late Joseph A. Kulak, from Gallitzin, Pa., she is survived by her daughter: Denise Serfass and her husband, S. Joseph and her son: Joseph A. Kulak, her grandchildren: Emilia and Carter and niece and nephew: Debbie Fernicola and Joseph Fernicola and her faithful companions: Precious and Bella. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Carmella Fernicola and Virginia Delmonte and one brother: Benny Delmonte.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020