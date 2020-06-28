Helene Hewish
Helene Hewish passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her sons.

Born in Philadelphia, Helene grew up in Lafayette Hill and lived in Levittown and Langhorne. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake, listening to live music, teaching in Bristol Township for 35 years, and cheering on every Philadelphia sports team. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her cat.

She was preceded in death by her husband Milne, and her mother Ruth Corson. Left to cherish her memory is her father, Calvin Corson and brother Barry Corson, her son Milne Randall and wife Jennifer of Levittown, and son Todd Andrew and wife Michele of Langhorne, and grandchildren Samuel and Maggie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, and brother-in-law, and her dear friend David Kehler.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Hewish home on Saturday, July 4 at 122 Rugby Drive, Langhorne PA 19047. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life throughout the day after 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society in honor of Helene.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
