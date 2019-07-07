|
Helene T. (Blackburn) Morton died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home in Newtown, Pa. She was 89.
Helene was the beloved wife of the late Thomas William Morton. The couple had shared 62 years together.
Born in Philadelphia, Helene was the daughter of the late William and Helen Holloran Blackburn, and sister of the late "Bricky" Blackburn.
While raising her family, Helene attended Bucks County Community College. She retired from the Lavelle Aircraft Company as a personnel manager.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always enjoying whatever activities her family was involved with.
Helene was driven to help others. She volunteered through S.A.G.E. to tutor children in the Council Rock elementary schools. She also volunteered with Pugwugs.
Helene will be remembered for her tremendous energy and genuine kindness that she had for others.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Thomas Morton Jr., Glenn Morton and Debbie Morton, her grandchildren, Crista Morton, James Morton, Diane Baldovin, Lisa Gill, Tom Morton III, and Colin Morton, and eight great- grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or to Central Bucks Special Friends c/o Joann Natullo, 56 Radcliff Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019