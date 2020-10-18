Helyn B. Rector began her life's journey Aug. 26, 1933, in Yardley. She was the fifth child born to the late Oscar A. and Katherine Harris Rector. She accepted her angel wings and went to her heavenly home Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.Helyn graduated from Pennsbury High School, Cass of 1953; and she attended modeling school. She worked as a domestic engineer for many years.Helyn was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Bristol, where she was a member of the Missionaries, and she enjoyed attending Sunday school. She was very proud of her ministry to nursing homes, playing the piano for residents.Helyn was preceded in death by her four brothers, Paul, Charles, George, and John Rector, and her sister, Gladys Beatty.Helyn is survived by her loving sisters and brother, Margaret Trotman, Elizabeth Turner, Jean Cooper, Phyllis Teat (Victor), and Norma Teat (Henry), and James Rector (Lois). She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rector and Edna Rector; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions in Helyn's name may be made to the Second Baptist Church, 640 Race St., Bristol, PA 19007.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,Newtown