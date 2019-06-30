|
|
Henry David Schaffer passed away suddenly Monday, June 24, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 74.
Born and raised on a dairy farm in New Milford, Pa., son of the late Gertrude Irene (Loomis) and Henry Hudson Schaffer, Henry had been a resident of Levittown since 1972.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked as a Phantom Jet mechanic aboard the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier.
Henry was a strong and hardworking man. He spent his career working as an overhead door mechanic.
In earlier years he enjoyed hunting. Henry had his pilot's license and truly loved traveling around the East Coast in his plane.
Henry made a friend in everyone he met and will be sadly missed by all.
Beloved husband of Pearl C. (Connelly), Mr. Schaffer was the loving father of Christina
Morgan and Cynthia Schaffer. He was the devoted grandfather of Henry Russell and Casey Schaffer, Hannah Pearl, and Charlotte Sarah
Morgan. Henry was the brother of Paul and James Schaffer, Audrey Steinstø, and Linda
Canfield. He will also be sadly missed by his
son-in-law, Timothy
Morgan; daughter-in-law,
Deborah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his son,
Henry David Schaffer II, and sisters, Dolly Lonzinski and Carol Warner.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Schaffer's name may be made to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019