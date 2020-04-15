|
Henry Ancker, formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Jonesport, ME died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 76.
Henry served in the Marine Corps at the Air Station in Cherry Point, NC, maintaining the C-130 turboprops equipment. When he returned, he worked with his father at the family owned Ancker Upholstery shop on Otter Street in Bristol. He later went on to teach upholstery at A. Pomerantz & Co. and the Philadelphia Public School system and ultimately owned Ancker Upholstery.
He will be remembered by most for his seemingly endless adventures and pranks.
He is survived by his brothers,. Jon (Portland, ME) and Mark (Farmington, ME); his sons, Christian (Riverton, NJ) and Henry (Bethlehem, PA); his daughters, Michele (Yardley, PA) and Crystal (Fayetteville, NC); and his seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns.
Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough, Pa
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020