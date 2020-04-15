Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ancker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Edward Ancker III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Edward Ancker III Obituary
Henry Ancker, formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Jonesport, ME died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 76.

Henry served in the Marine Corps at the Air Station in Cherry Point, NC, maintaining the C-130 turboprops equipment. When he returned, he worked with his father at the family owned Ancker Upholstery shop on Otter Street in Bristol. He later went on to teach upholstery at A. Pomerantz & Co. and the Philadelphia Public School system and ultimately owned Ancker Upholstery.

He will be remembered by most for his seemingly endless adventures and pranks.

He is survived by his brothers,. Jon (Portland, ME) and Mark (Farmington, ME); his sons, Christian (Riverton, NJ) and Henry (Bethlehem, PA); his daughters, Michele (Yardley, PA) and Crystal (Fayetteville, NC); and his seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns.

Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough, Pa

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -