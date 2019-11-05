Home

Henry F. Williams Obituary
Henry F. Williams went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was 91.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of Dobbins High School.

Henry was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. He was employed by Harbinson Dairy and Keystone Shower Doors.

In his spare time, Henry enjoyed going to the casino and bowling. He was a hard worker and very devoted to his family. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends and those lives he touched.

Henry was the beloved husband of the late Rita Williams; the devoted father of Thomas Williams and Cynthia Kerkering; the loving grandfather of Nicole Williams and Matthew Williams; and the adoring great-grandfather of Jordan, Louis, and Christopher.

Relatives and friends will be received by the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Hoffmann Funeral Home, 1770 Brown Ave., Bensalem. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
