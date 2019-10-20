|
|
Henry G. Ellis of Langhorne, Pa, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 87.
Born in Stamford, Conn., son of the late Henry G. and Jewel Toltesy Ellis, he moved to Yardley in 1962 and has been a Langhorne resident since 1998.
Hank was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a renowned avionics technician working in flight operations for US Steel Corp., RCA and Johnson & Johnson, all based at the Mercer County Airport.
In his younger days Hank enjoyed waterskiing at Lake Candlewood in Conn., and scuba dove shipwrecks off the jersey coast. He loved snow skiing with his family and was a race car enthusiast. Hank 's greatest joy was being with his family who loved him dearly. He was truly admired by his family and friends as a generous, kind and unique soul.
Husband of the late Mary J. Ellis, he is survived by his son, Glen Ellis and his wife Jeanette of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his daughter, Debbie Mitchell and her husband James of Manahawkin, N.J.; sister, Nancy Ellis of Stratford, Conn.; three grandchildren, Bobby Ellis, James Mitchell, and Molly Curnyn and her husband Brendan and their son Reese; and Hank's longtime companion, Myrna Spangler.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where his memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019