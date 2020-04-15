|
Henry J. Buxbaum, formerly of Levittown, Pa. passed away March 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, Pa. He was 78.
Henry was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Henry R. Buxbaum and Grace Buxbaum, both who preceded him in death.
He attended Bishop Egan High School and Temple University for Engineering HVAC. Henry retired from Robert E. Lamb.
His hobbies included camping, RVing, and Kiwanis Club.
Henry is survived by his sister Paula Golden, and her three adult children Peter, Jonathan, and Jennifer.
Services will be held at a later time due to COVID-19 virus.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020