1/1
Henry J. "Hank" Ercolani Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry J. "Hank" Ercolani Jr. passed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, after a short illness.

Hank was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Ercolani Sr., his mother, Irene Ercolani, and sister, Amy Ercolani.

He is survived by his partner, Chu Meng "Geo" Luo, his siblings, Gina Petredis (Tom), Lisa Bonner (Rob), Mark Ercolani and Joel Ercolani (Oksana), as well as nephews, Justin Petredis and Ryan Bonner, and nieces, Lara Petredis, Janine McFadden (Bonner), Dena Seiple (Ercolani), and Amy and Allison Ercolani.

Hank was born Aug. 6, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pa., moving to Levittown, Pa. at age 6.

After obtaining degrees from Metropolitan State College of Denver and The Art Institutes, Hank traveled widely including Europe, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Tibet and China.

He worked in Belgium for years, later moving to China, living and working there for the past 15 years. After receiving his certification in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of Oxford, Hank taught English in China at several universities, specializing in Western Business English and Medical English. In his later years Hank also acted in Chinese TV ads, portraying the "Older American Gentleman."

Interment will be held privately.

Donations, if desired, can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved