Henry J. "Hank" Ercolani Jr. passed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, after a short illness.
Hank was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Ercolani Sr., his mother, Irene Ercolani, and sister, Amy Ercolani.
He is survived by his partner, Chu Meng "Geo" Luo, his siblings, Gina Petredis (Tom), Lisa Bonner (Rob), Mark Ercolani and Joel Ercolani (Oksana), as well as nephews, Justin Petredis and Ryan Bonner, and nieces, Lara Petredis, Janine McFadden (Bonner), Dena Seiple (Ercolani), and Amy and Allison Ercolani.
Hank was born Aug. 6, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pa., moving to Levittown, Pa. at age 6.
After obtaining degrees from Metropolitan State College of Denver and The Art Institutes, Hank traveled widely including Europe, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Tibet and China.
He worked in Belgium for years, later moving to China, living and working there for the past 15 years. After receiving his certification in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of Oxford, Hank taught English in China at several universities, specializing in Western Business English and Medical English. In his later years Hank also acted in Chinese TV ads, portraying the "Older American Gentleman."
Interment will be held privately.
Donations, if desired, can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.