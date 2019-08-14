|
Hank Mikulski passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Christ's Home in Warminster. He was 83 and a 53-year resident of Churchville.
Hank was a U.S. Air Force veteran and recipient of the American Spirit Honors award. He retired as Chief Research Engineer from Milton Roy Company in 1998.
After retirement Hank was able to devote all of his time to his family, friends and his hobbies. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and even mowing the lawn. In addition to his family and hobbies, Hank was also devoted to his church, St. Vincent de Paul, where he and his wife have been parishioners for 53 years and were proud to say they were "Founding Members."
Hank is survived by his beloved wife, Rosalie L. "Rose" (Valenti) Mikulski, and loving children, Michael R. Mikulski (Mary), Rosemary Tricoski (Michael) and Joanne Horvath (Michael). He was the devoted grandfather of 11; dear brother of Ronald Mikulski (Marge), Roseanne Steffen (Art) and the late Ray Mikulski (Gloria); and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Hank was the brother-in-law of Josephine Pomponi (the late Bob), Marie Marco (the late Bob), Barbara Sonzogni (the late Louis), the late Rita and Bob Manning, and the late Michael and Helen Valenti.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Saint John Neumann Cemetery.
Contributions in Hank's name to Christ's Home, 1 Shepherd's Way, Suite 100, Warminster, PA 18974, or St. Vincent de Paul Church at the address above would be appreciated.
