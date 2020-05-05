|
Henry Pennock was born April 1, 1925 in Altoona, Pa. He passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 95 years old.
He was the son of the late Dr. and Lillian Pennock. He had two sisters, Betty Hain of Edmond, Oklahoma and Suzanne Westphal of Stockton, California.
Henry graduated from Altoona High School in 1943 and then enlisted in the U.S Army. He was a paratrooper with the famed 101st Airborne Division and fought in France, Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Austria, including the Battle of the Bulge, in World War II. He received two Purple Hearts from wounds in action, three Bronze Stars and has awards from battles in Europe.
He was married to Elaine Dempster from Philadelphia and had four children: three girls, Sonya McCartney (Al) of Secane, Pa., Cynthia Poole (Fred) of Media, Pa., and Diane Lehman (Chris) of Ivyland, Pa., and a son, Henry Pennock (Cindy) of Levittown, Pa. He was the devoted grandfather of Lisa Dessender, Audra Shaiko, Matt McCartney, Samantha DeMichael, Jennifer McGovern; Katy, Anna and Peter Lehman; Samantha Rausthauser, Matt and Kyle Pennock. He was a great grandfather of Bradley and Leah Ann Dessender, Nicholas Jr. and Carina Shaiko, Lexi McCartney, Grant and Adam DeMichael, Claire and Riley McGovern and Brinley, Parker and Aubrey Rausthauser.
Henry was employed 35 years in the finance industry with Seaboard and AVCO Financial Services, where he received numerous awards for excellence in business operations and retired as a district supervisor. He also was the owner of Snelling and Snelling employment agency in Burlington, N.J. for five years and was a manager at Liberty Loan services as well. He spent his remaining years in the wholesale auto business going to various auctions in the tristate area.
Henry was a devoted sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, Penn State University and anything his grandkids were playing. Henry was a great ballroom dancer and gardener and also enjoyed playing tennis, table tennis, basketball and baseball in his younger years. One of Henry's best traits was his great personality and sense of humor.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 9th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
