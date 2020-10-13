1/1
Henry R. Kropp
Dick Kropp of Vero Beach, Florida passed peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by family after 91 years of a life well lived.

Born in Bergenfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry and Helen Kropp.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia (Monahan).

He was the devoted and loving father to Richard Kropp, Irene Kropp, William Kropp, Kerry Kropp-Watlington, and the late Jeanne Kropp-Schnitzler, the cherished grandfather of Ian, Scott, and Jake Long; Michael, Daniel, and Laura Kropp; Matthew Farrell; Luke, Ben, and Remy Schnitzler; and Will and Anna Kropp, and great grandfather of Jackson, Allison, and Ella Long. He is survived by his sister, Nancy McMahon.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he graduated from the New York Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler, New York, and he received his Master's degree from Columbia University in New York and his Ph.D. from the Union Institute in Ohio.

He spent the majority of his career as the Director of Market Research for the General Foods Corporation, and he was a post-graduate Professor at the University of Georgia, a published author, a painter, an avid golfer, and a lover of the great outdoors.

In his memory, donations can be made to the National Park Association.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
