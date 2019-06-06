|
Henry R. Kornstedt III passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Juniper Village Senior Living in Bensalem, Pa. He was 88.
His life was defined by the love for his family, his artistic abilities and his devout Catholic faith and service to others.
Henry was the loving husband for 67 years to Elizabeth (Donnelly) Kornstedt. He was the son of the late Henry and Beatrice Kornstedt, and the dear father to Bethanne Maffei and Henry Robert Kornstedt IV. Henry is also survived by two cherished grandsons, Michael (Marquesa) and Matthew Maffei. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Kornstedt, and is survived by his brother, Fred Kornstedt, and many nephews and nieces.
Raised in Bristol, Pa., Henry was an accomplished athlete in high school, where he met Betty. After graduating he entered into the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He learned the trade of pipe fitting on the carrier ship USS Kula Gulf, which prepared him well for his career at the Rohm & Haas Company for 36 years, where he was a pipe fitter and retired as a supervisor.
During his time at Rohm & Haas he also attended night school at the Philadelphia College or Art and Hussian School of Art. Throughout his life, art remained his passion and continued to be an integral part of his life. He shared his talents by teaching students art and was also a member of the Burlington County Art Guild and Willingboro Art Alliance.
Henry's faith has sustained him throughout his life and he was actively involved in St. Peter's Parish, where he served as an usher, lector, Eucharistic Minister, and president of the Holy Name Society.
In his retirement, he and Betty traveled extensively seeing the world, spending time with his grandsons, and, of course, enjoyed his golf game several times a week.
He will be missed by many for his love, patience, and kindness to everyone including his family and close friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Henry's viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Ephrem's Church, 5400 Humeville Road, Bensalem, Pa., with Mass to follow. Interment will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Bridgeboro Road, Riverside, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Henry's name to the Burlington County Art Guild, P.O. Box 233, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019