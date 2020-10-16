Henry Rutgers Ford III passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Henry died peacefully with his sons Andrew and Geoffrey by his side.



Henry was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Jan. 18, 1934 to Collette Flynn and Henry R. Ford II. He attended Olean High School and was a member of the track team before graduating from The Milford Academy in Connecticut. Henry attended Penn State in 1952, where he ran Cross Country and was a member of the football team his freshman year. Before finishing, Henry joined the U.S. Army, assigned to the 8th Infantry Division, stationed in Erlangen, Germany until 1956. Upon his discharge, Henry returned to Penn State, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.



While attending Penn State, he met and married Mary Troutman. In 1966, Henry and his family moved to Newtown, Pa., where he became involved with: The Knights of Pythias Lodge #335; The Newtown Historic Society; numerous philanthropic organizations and sat on the boards for both, Pickering Manor and St. Mary's Medical Center. After the passing of his wife Mary, Henry met and married Judith Nickerson LaBouliere in 1988.



Over the years, Henry became the Grand Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias for Pennsylvania in 1999. He also acquired his Screen Actors Guild card, enjoying minor roles in television and motion pictures as well as starring in a Dr. Pepper commercial and other national commercials.



When he wasn't watching Penn State football or playing golf, you could find Henry sitting on the porch with a good book, good cigar, and a manhattan. Henry was quick with an anecdote and always loved to tell a good story.



Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.



He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Foye and MS "Jesse" Ford (Mer); his sons, Paul (Kristal), Christopher (Keith), Andrew (Pandora) and Geoffrey; his four grandchildren, William (Haley), Brittany (Matthew Pylant), Colin and Marissa; and two great grandchildren, Rowan Ford and Alice Pylant.



Henry was cremated and a gathering in his memory will be at a future date in Newtown, Pa.



