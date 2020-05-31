Henry W. Beecher Sr., a resident of Little Farm Estates in Chalfont, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was 74.Born in Abington, he was the loving husband for 54 years of Veronica (Charlton) Beecher and beloved father of Hank Beecher (Deeneen), Christine Wiest (Joseph) and the late Michele Johnson. Also surviving are his brother Bruce Beecher (Kathleen) and sister Connie Paris (the late Albert); five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Henry graduated from Delhass in 1964. He worked for 50 years as a crane operator in for Local 542 and was a member of Teamsters 107 for 30 years.Henry was an avid motorcyclist and used any excuse to ride on his motorcycle and also enjoyed cruising around on his snowmobiles in the winter. Henry coached little league and later in life enjoyed attending his grandkids and great grandkids sporting events.Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be private at the request of the family.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont, Pa.