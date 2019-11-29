|
Herbert R. Kaupp passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Centerville, Mass. He was 87.
Born in Bristol, Pa. on Sept. 26, 1932, the only child of Herbert and Honora Kaupp, Herb graduated from Langhorne Middletown High School in 1950. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
In 1955 Herb entered the Electrical Engineering program at Penn State University, graduating in 1959. In 1961 he received a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He was employed in his field first by RCA in New Jersey, and later by Honeywell in Billerica Mass., from where he retired in 1997.
Herb leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Rosemary (Bergbauer) Kaupp; his daughter, Susan (Kaupp) Stowe; sons, Michael, Richard and Martin; grandsons, Travis and Joshua; son- in-law, John Stowe; and former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gussman.
Herb took up running in 1970 and worked out at various gyms for over 50 years; he remained fit and active for most of his life. He and Rosemary spent many weekends touring on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, and the family enjoyed camping on Cape Cod for many summers.
Herb was an accomplished artist and the landscapes he painted were a reflection of his love of nature.
He will be buried in a private service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 29, 2019