Herbert R. Young of Lower Makefield Township died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Manor Care of Yardley. He was 90.
Herb was born in Lowville, N.Y., son of the late Herbert and Clara Ross Young.
A proud graduate of Rider University, Class of 1950, Herb was an enthusiastic supporter of his alma mater. He was on the Rider Alumni Association Board of Directors, helped with fundraising campaigns, and donated the funds for Rider's Softball Field (The Herb and Joan Young Field).
He was active in community activities, serving as president of the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rotary Club and receiving a "Paul Harris Fellow" award. Herb also was a past president of the Yardley Community Centre and was a member of the Yardleyville Protective Company for Horse Thieves. He was a member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
Herb was a successful businessman in the hospitality industry, owning and operating several motels.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Moculak.
Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan (Hatcliff) Young; his son, Robert A. Young of Morrisville; daughter and son-in-law, Linda A. and Bill Moculak of Lower Makefield; two grandchildren, Matthew Moculak (Jamie) and Marie Moculak, all of Lower Makefield; and three great grandchildren, Madison, Will, and Sam.
Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rider University Office of Development.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019