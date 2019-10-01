|
Herman G. Tease, a resident of Huntingdon since 1996, and formerly of Bucks County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Sept. 28, 2019, at Penn Highlands Huntingdon. He was 89.
Born July 1, 1930 in Newtown, he was the son of the late William and Mae (Schlachter) Tease.
Mr. Tease is survived by a nephew, Ken Bell and his wife, Deirdre, of Bellingham, Wash., and their daughters, Sydney (Bell) Hastie and her husband, Cole, and Lauren Bell, all of Redmond, Wash.; and a niece, Barbara Ann Bell of Colorado Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by a sister, Olive Mae (Tease) Bell.
He was an active member of the Woodcock Valley Bible Church, James Creek.
Mr. Tease was a 1950 graduate of Middletown Langhorne High School, Bucks County.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army in January 1952 and served with the 5 Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1954 as a Private First Class and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Following his separation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.
He was employed by the Reading Railroad (presently Norfolk Southern) as a freight yard clerk, retiring after 42 years of service.
Mr. Tease was an admirer of the outdoors who especially liked hiking and living in the Lake Raystown region. He was also an avid gardener and cat lover. In his earlier years, he enjoyed roller-skating and bowling.
At the request of Mr. Tease there will be no public viewing or visitation. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Entriken Cemetery, Lincoln Township, Entriken, Huntingdon County, with Pastors Barry Yingling and George "Buddy" Baird co-officiating. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in remembrance of Herman G. Tease may be made to the Woodcock Valley Bible Church, 16412 Raystown Rd., James Creek, PA 16657.
