Herman R. Gamble of Bensalem, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 89.
Born in Bristol, Pa., Herman was a proud member of the United States Navy. He also was the owner of a local ceramic shop, where he met his wife Roberta Bachman.
Herman was an avid lover of cooking and his cats. He believed in working until you could not work anymore, retiring at 86 years old.
Herman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta Bachman.
He will be deeply missed by his step-sons, David Bachman of Bensalem and William Bachman (Georgianna) of New Jersey, and by his granddaughter, Katie.
Relatives and friends are invited from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, to the Faust Funeral Home Inc., 902 Bellevue Ave., Hulmeville, PA 19047. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.
