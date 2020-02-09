|
Hinda Kerstein (Cohen) on Feb. 8, 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late David; Loving mother of Evan (Susan), Jeffrey (Cindy) and Gary (Marla); Dear sister of Maxine Smilowitz; Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Craig), Bryan, Kevin (Allison), Samantha, Stephen and Jacob; Adoring great-grandmother of Charlotte.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 1 p.m. precisely at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's RaphaelSacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed at her late residence.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Tiferes B'nai Israel, 2478 Street Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.
