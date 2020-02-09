Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hinda Kerstein (Cohen) on Feb. 8, 2020.

Beloved Wife of the late David; Loving mother of Evan (Susan), Jeffrey (Cindy) and Gary (Marla); Dear sister of Maxine Smilowitz; Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Craig), Bryan, Kevin (Allison), Samantha, Stephen and Jacob; Adoring great-grandmother of Charlotte.

Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 1 p.m. precisely at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's RaphaelSacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cemetery.

Shiva will be observed at her late residence.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Tiferes B'nai Israel, 2478 Street Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020
