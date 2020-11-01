1/1
Horace E. Hinderliter
Horace E. Hinderliter, of Buckingham Springs passed away Oct. 29, 2020. He was 96.

He was born in Philadelphia, April 29, 1924, to the late Evan and Eva (Brill) Hinderliter.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II; earned his Bachelor's degree from Temple University; and then met his loving wife of 66 years, Jean (Tochterman) Hinderliter.

He worked for the Eaton Corp. as a data processing manager for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Bucci; and brother, Roland Hinderliter.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Penny Meller and Christy Meltzer (Andy); grandchildren Alicia, Jamie, Lindsey, Matt, Mariah, Nicholas, Chelsea, AJ, and Jake; great grandchildren Kelsey, Jackson, Lucas, Chase, and Peyton; sister Ethel DeSantos; son-in-law Lou Bucci; and many other loving family and friends.

All are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment follows in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Feasterville Community Reformed Church, memo: General Fund, 15 West Street Road, Langhorne, PA 19053.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
