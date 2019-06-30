|
Howard H. Stevenson Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Crestview Center. He was 71.
He was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Trevose for the last 10 years. Howard proudly served in the United States Navy and was later a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
He will be sadly missed by his two loving sons: Howard D. Stevenson and Kevin Stevenson (Stephanie). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Hadley and Kevin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, followed by his service at 7 p.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will take place Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019