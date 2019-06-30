Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Howard H. Stevenson Jr.

Howard H. Stevenson Jr. Obituary
Howard H. Stevenson Jr. passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Crestview Center. He was 71.

He was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Trevose for the last 10 years. Howard proudly served in the United States Navy and was later a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

He will be sadly missed by his two loving sons: Howard D. Stevenson and Kevin Stevenson (Stephanie). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Hadley and Kevin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, followed by his service at 7 p.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will take place Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019
