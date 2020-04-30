Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Howard Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Leroy Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Leroy Snyder Obituary
Howard Leroy Snyder died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a brief battle with COVlD-19. He was 93.

Born in Hazelton, Pa., Howard was a resident of the Crabtree section of Levittown for 60 years until he moved to a care facility about two years ago.

He was married to "the love of his life," the late Marie R. (Fichtner) Snyder for 54 years.

He was the loving father of H. Marc Snyder (Lois) and the late David L. Snyder, and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Amanda Slemmer (Doug), James Snyder (Julia), Justine Kane (Michael) and Autumn Snyder, his great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Leyte. He traveled all over the world including the South Pacific, Europe and South America.

He loved life and people and faced life with a gentle smile.

Per his request, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated at either: The Douglas J. Slemmer Jr. Memorial Fund, Wells Fargo, 2389 Pasquelone Blvd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or Faith Reformed Church, 479 Stonybrook Dr., Levittown, PA 19055.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -