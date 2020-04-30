|
|
Howard Leroy Snyder died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a brief battle with COVlD-19. He was 93.
Born in Hazelton, Pa., Howard was a resident of the Crabtree section of Levittown for 60 years until he moved to a care facility about two years ago.
He was married to "the love of his life," the late Marie R. (Fichtner) Snyder for 54 years.
He was the loving father of H. Marc Snyder (Lois) and the late David L. Snyder, and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Amanda Slemmer (Doug), James Snyder (Julia), Justine Kane (Michael) and Autumn Snyder, his great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Leyte. He traveled all over the world including the South Pacific, Europe and South America.
He loved life and people and faced life with a gentle smile.
Per his request, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated at either: The Douglas J. Slemmer Jr. Memorial Fund, Wells Fargo, 2389 Pasquelone Blvd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or Faith Reformed Church, 479 Stonybrook Dr., Levittown, PA 19055.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020