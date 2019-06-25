Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Stoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard T. Stoner Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard T. Stoner Sr. Obituary
Howard T. Stoner Sr. passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. He was 74.

Born in Frederick, Maryland, he had been a Levittown resident for the past 50 years. Mr. Stoner was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed in the construction industry most of his life.

He enjoyed hunting and working construction, but most especially enjoyed the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his two sons, Howard Stoner Jr. and Adam Stoner, two grandchildren, Sam Stoner and Jessica Arango, and his great- grandson, Brayden Stoner. He is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Strine, Jane Rippen and Creden Stoner, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stoner was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rebecca Stoner.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now