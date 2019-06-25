|
Howard T. Stoner Sr. passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. He was 74.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, he had been a Levittown resident for the past 50 years. Mr. Stoner was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed in the construction industry most of his life.
He enjoyed hunting and working construction, but most especially enjoyed the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Howard Stoner Jr. and Adam Stoner, two grandchildren, Sam Stoner and Jessica Arango, and his great- grandson, Brayden Stoner. He is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Strine, Jane Rippen and Creden Stoner, along with several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Stoner was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rebecca Stoner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019