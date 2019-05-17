Home

Howard Ticktin Obituary
Howard Ticktin, an electrical engineer, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was a veteran of Vietnam.

Howard was the husband of Anita (Smith); father of Mark Ticktin (Tara) and Cydni Kimmel (William); son of Rhea and the late Sidney Ticktin; brother of Debra Lewis (Elliott); and grandfather of Shira.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 2 p.m. precisely on Sunday, at the Montefiore Cemetery (Section 19), 600 Church Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Friday at the late residence.

Contributions in his name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938, or to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019
