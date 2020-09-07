1/
Hugh Monaghan
Hugh "Boy" Monaghan of Trevose passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Symphony Manor. He was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Hugh was a former member of the U.S. Army and retired from the State of Pennsylvania as a mechanic.

He volunteered for more than 30 years at Trevose Fire Company and Albrightsville Fire Company. Hugh was an avid fisherman, hunter, farmer, and also enjoyed being a bartender at the Hilltop Bar. He loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and going to NASCAR races.

Hugh was preceded in death by his beloved son, Hugh Monaghan.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Ella "Eileen" (Matsinger) Monaghan; and their sons, Joseph Monaghan (Bridgit), Bill Monaghan (Vikki), Michael Monaghan, and Richard Monaghan (Natali); his six grandchildren, Dylan, Kathryn, Joey, Harry, Kaleob, and Kollin; and his sister, Sister Loy.

Interment will be held privately at the family's request.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. stjude.org/give.html

Faust Funeral Home,

Hulmeville

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
