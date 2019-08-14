|
|
Hughbert Lawrence Green Sr. passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 83.
Hugh, or Hughie as he was known, was born Nov. 4, 1935, the third child (of five) of Hughbert Leslie Green and Martha Robinson Green of Parkland, Pa. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and his sisters, Martha, Mary, and Bari.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Catherine Sperling Green, 84, his children, Hughbert Lawrence Green Jr. (Julie), Christie Lynn Green Collins (Mark), and Kenneth Richard Green (Paula), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Hugh was medically discharged from the U.S. Marines and worked for Henry Palmer Lumber and Hills Refrigeration before attending Swift Meat Cutting school in Toledo, Ohio. He spent his remaining working years as a butcher, working mostly for Shop-n-Bag.
Hugh loved camping, hunting and his dogs, especially his boxer, Bo.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 620 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where the visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. A private interment will take place Monday morning.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Hughie's name to the .
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019