Hyla Lee Schoenblatt, born July 21, 1933, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
A longtime resident of Levittown, Langhorne and Bensalem, Pa., Hyla passed away in Glen Allen, Va., where she had been living for the last two years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Lewis Stone, her husband, Melvin Schoenblatt, and her grandson, Lance Kyle Gross.
She is survived by her daughter, Mona Cherry of Maui, Hawaii, her son, Keith Schoenblatt and his wife, Jackie, of Glen Allen, Va., her grandsons, Bradly Gross and Josh Schoenblatt, granddaughter, Bryanna Schoenblatt, and great grandson, Nathaniel Gross.
After graduating high school, Hyla worked as a switchboard operator before having children. She returned to work after raising her children, working at Fidelity Insurance, ETS and Estée Lauder.
She was a member of Temple Shalom for many years, volunteering with the Sisterhood.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, exercise and was an avid reader. She was a member of several book clubs and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at the Lower Bucks County Library, mentored teenage girls and participated in a variety of senior groups.
She was a wise, kind and loving woman that loved her family and friends. She saw the best in all things. She would say to us to smile pretty and now she is smiling pretty on us. She will be missed by all. As Dad would say, good night Gracie, we miss you.
Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be made at a future date.
Condolences can be sent to Mona Cherry, P.O. Box 1113, Lahaina, HI 96767.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 2, 2020