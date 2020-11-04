1/1
Ida J. Ciotti
Ida J. (Fioravanti) Ciotti of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home surrounded her loving family. She was 101.

Born and raised in Bristol Boro, where she had been a lifelong resident, Ida was a devoted and lifelong parishioner of St. Ann Church. She was a retired seamstress for Sol Friedman and General Drapery.

Ida was an avid swimmer and enjoyed telling the story of her swimming across the Delaware when she was younger. In addition, she loved sharing her track medals, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and making creampuffs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Frank E. Ciotti, and by her siblings, Rose Napolitano, Alfred Fioravanti and Amalio Fioravanti.

Ida will be greatly missed by her children, Frank J. Ciotti and his wife, Lucia "Lucy," and Bonnie Ciotti vanZelst, and grandchildren, Danielle Cianci (Francesco) and Tony Ciotti (Sheryl). She will also be greatly missed by her great grandchildren, Catherine, Alexander and Anthony, her sister, Emilie Barber, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sisters of the Most Holy Trinity, 21281 Chardon Rd., Euclid, OH 44117.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
